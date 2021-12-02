Red Status For Council Facilities

Vaccine passes will be required to enter Council facilities from Friday 3 December. This includes the pools, theatres, library and customer services area in Gisborne.

This follows the announcement Tairāwhiti will be placed at the Red setting under the country’s new Covid-19 traffic light system.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says the health and safety of our staff, customers and our community comes first.

“From Friday people will need to be fully vaccinated to enter our pools, theatres, library and customer services area.

“For those who don’t have mobile technology, vaccine passes can be printed out.”

Numbers will be capped at 100 people for the pools, theatres and library. There will be a maximum of 12 customers allowed in our customer service area to maintain the required 1m social distancing.

Ms Thatcher Swann says our customer services in Te Puia Springs and the Bright Street toilet will close at Red. Other public toilets will remain open in our district with a QR code to scan and an additional level of cleaning service carried out.

To transition to the changes, the Olympic Pool Complex will offer booked lane swimming only and be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Buses are an essential service and will continue to operate at Red as they have in Alert Level 2 with masks and social distancing mandatory. Sports and park bookings will have numbers capped, and will require safety plans in place at Red.

Parking charges will still apply in our CBD with Saturdays free. Rubbish and recycling will

continue to be collected kerbside on normal days.

Ms Thatcher Swann says even though we are entering a new system from tomorrow, it’s important to still scan in using the Covid-19 tracer app. Masks continue to be mandatory in indoor environments.

“Council will continue to review our own guidelines regularly in line with the local government sector and national guidance.”

Get your vaccine pass to download onto your smartphone or print it out at any pharmacy.

For more information visit Council’s website.

