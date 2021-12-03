Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

From The Office Of The Mayor: Mayor Boult Congratulates Community On Reaching 95% Fully Vaccinated

Friday, 3 December 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has warmly congratulated the community on reaching, and then exceeding, 95% of the eligible local population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Official figures from Southern District Health Board (SDHB) this morning show the Queenstown Lakes District standing at 95.9%, the highest rate in the Southern district that stretches from Waitaki to Invercargill. The average rate across the whole Southern district is 88.4% fully vaccinated.

Mayor Boult set a challenge of reaching 95% by Christmas and, in a short video published on the Council’s Facebook page, he said today’s figures were great news.

“We’ve knocked it out of the park. Well done to everybody who has decided they want to protect themselves and the rest of the community,” he said.

Today’s announcement coincides with the first day when vaccine certificates are required for anyone aged 12 and over entering most Council staffed services, facilities and venues.

“With the vast majority of our residents now fully vaccinated, most people will be able to continue to use Council facilities as usual and Council staff are looking at ways of providing alternative methods of accessing them where possible, such as online library services. To those who have chosen not to get vaccinated at this time, I would encourage you to speak to a medical professional regarding your concerns. Whatever your vaccination status, you are all part of our community,” said Mayor Boult.

“With the traffic light system now in place we can be confident that, as a community, we have put ourselves in the best possible position to welcome visitors from Auckland this summer safely and protect our family, friends and way of life.”

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

 

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI:

· Anyone still needing to start or complete their COVID-19 vaccines can do so by visiting bookmyvaccine.nz.

· Information about the COVID-19 Protection Framework can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/covid-19-protection/

