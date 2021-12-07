Serious Crash - SH 1, Puhoi

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Puhoi.

Police were called to a two vehicle collision shortly before 8am.

Three people have been injured in the crash.

One person is in a critical condition and another is serious. A third person has suffered moderate injuries.

A section of State Highway 1 has been closed due to the crash which is expected to cause significant delays.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation will commence into the crash.

