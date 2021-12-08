Update Into Fleeing Driver Incident Where An Officer Was Seriously Injured
Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitematā District Commander Superintendent
Naila
Hassan:
Police have now made two
arrests following a fleeing driver incident in
New
Lynn last week where an officer received
serious injuries.
The officer was in the process of
laying spikes on Great North Road when they
were
hit by the fleeing driver. Following surgery and further
medical
treatment in hospital, thankfully he is now
recovering at home.
A 19-year-old West Auckland man
has been arrested and charged with
Unlawfully
Taking a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Stop
for Police, Reckless Driving Causing
Injury and
Failing to Remain and Ascertain Injury.
The male is
due to appear in the Waitākere District Court
today.
Additionally, a 15-year-old male has been
charged with Unlawfully Getting
Into a Motor
Vehicle and referred to Youth Aid.
We hope these
arrests send a strong message to those who have no regard
for
the safety of our Police officers and put their
lives at risk, that they will
be arrested and
placed before the Courts for their actions.
The
organisation continues to support our officer through his
recovery.
