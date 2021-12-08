Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saddle Hill Repairs To Median Safety Barrier Delayed - SH1

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Repairs to Dunedin Southern Motorway’s flexible median barrier at Saddle Hill are scheduled to start in about a week’s time – aiming for Wednesday, 15 December.

Drivers are asked to exercise extra care on this section of SH1 motorway between Dunedin and Mosgiel while the barrier is damaged and not protecting road users, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The barrier was damaged in a crash at the end of November.

The highway maintenance team is awaiting the arrival of essential parts from outside Dunedin, says Senior Network Manager for Waka Kotahi Chris Harris. “With supplier constraints in Auckland and fewer ferry sailings due to Covid-19 restrictions, the parts are taking longer to get to Otago than they would normally.

“We want to have this barrier replaced before Christmas and the higher traffic volume holiday period,” says Mr Harris. “But in the meantime, people should be alert and aware that there is no barrier protection from head-on crashes in that section of SH1.”

Speed limits have been reduced to take account of the lack of barrier through this section, he says. “We want everyone to make it safely to Christmas and beyond, so thanks to all road users for being cautious and slowing down around this area until the safety barrier is fully restored.”

© Scoop Media

