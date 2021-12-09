Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AT Starts Conversation About How Parking Is Slowing Down Our City

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

To kickstart a conversation among Aucklanders about the future of parking across Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Transport (AT) has released the Parking in Auckland discussion document.

Parking in Auckland addresses why the 2015 Auckland Transport Parking Strategy needs to be updated, in response to substantial legislative and policy changes from the Government and Auckland Council which affect how cities are designed and built. AT must respond to these changes, as well as climate change goals set by Auckland Council.

AT Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says the challenges being faced across the city with rising greenhouse gas emissions and the pressures associated with growth, safety and access are only going to become more significant.

“We also need to factor in changes to government policy, like the new National Policy Statement on Urban Development, which has removed minimum parking requirements,” Mrs Young-Cooper says.

“We could very easily see parts of our transport network being overwhelmed by simply using public roads for long term parking of private vehicles, exactly at the time we need to take a hard look at the precious space in our road corridors and ensure that it is shared between all transport modes.”

The amount of parking space on our roads affects how much is allocated for traffic, as well as bus and high occupancy vehicle lanes which have the potential to substantially improve the efficiency of roads.

Parking space on roads also affects nearby footpaths, cycleways, and even street trees. This means that on-street parking affects all Aucklanders, whether they own a car or not, with the costs and missed opportunities arising from parking paid for by ratepayers.

Research shows that on average, cars are parked 95 per cent of their lives and only driven five per cent of the time. AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says as a result, cities require an enormous amount of land for parking, which isn’t the most efficient use of space.

“The supply and management of parking has a significant influence on travel choices and patterns,” Mr Ellison says.

“It can determine whether space on our roads is used to store parked private vehicles or whether that highly valuable and limited public space can be better used to help move people around Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Feedback on the discussion document will be used to help develop a draft Parking Strategy, which will be publicly consulted on next year.

Find out more here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 