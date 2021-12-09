Name Release: Fatal Crash, Manawatū



Police can now name the person who died after falling from the back of a

utility vehicle on Te Awa Road, in Pohangina, Manawatū on Saturday,

December 4.

She was 21-year-old Ashleigh Jeanette Knight of Kiwitea.

Police extend their condolences to her family and friends at this difficult

time.

