Name Release: Fatal Crash, Manawatū
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 4:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the person who died after falling
from the back of a
utility vehicle on Te Awa Road,
in Pohangina, Manawatū on Saturday,
December
4.
She was 21-year-old Ashleigh Jeanette Knight of
Kiwitea.
Police extend their condolences to her family
and friends at this
difficult
time.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>