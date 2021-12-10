Crash, SH2, Brown Owl, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Friday, 10 December 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving
a truck and another vehicle on SH2, near Brown Owl in Upper
Hutt.
The crash was reported to Police just after
2.30pm.
Three people have minor injuries.
The
truck's load, including dirt, has spilled across the
road.
Diversions are in
place.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui