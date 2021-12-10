Crash, SH2, Brown Owl, Upper Hutt - Wellington

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a truck and another vehicle on SH2, near Brown Owl in Upper Hutt.

The crash was reported to Police just after 2.30pm.

Three people have minor injuries.

The truck's load, including dirt, has spilled across the road.

Diversions are in place.

