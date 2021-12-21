Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH1, Tūrangi
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the pedestrian who died following a
crash involving a utility vehicle on State Highway 1, just
north of Tūrangi on Sunday evening.
He was
Shannon Joseph Wheoki, 31, of Tūrangi.
Police extend
their condolences to his whānau and friends at this
difficult time.
Enquiries into this incident are
ongoing.
