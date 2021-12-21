Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH1, Tūrangi

Police can now name the pedestrian who died following a crash involving a utility vehicle on State Highway 1, just north of Tūrangi on Sunday evening.

He was Shannon Joseph Wheoki, 31, of Tūrangi.

Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

