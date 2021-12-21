Serious Crash – SH2 Tahawai, - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway Two,

Tahawai.

Police were alerted to a two vehicle crash, between Tuapiro Road and

Hikurangi Road, shortly after 8:30pm.

One person is reported to be seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the

area, as there will be severe delays.

© Scoop Media

