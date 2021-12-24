Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vaccine Passes Still Required At Orange For Council Services

Friday, 24 December 2021, 2:27 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Vaccine passes will still be required to access Council facilities when Tairāwhiti moves to an Orange setting at 11:59pm on 30 December.

Local theatres and the library will increase maximum capacity to 150 and up to 12 customers will be allowed in the Council customer service area to maintain the required 1m distancing.

There won’t be any changes to requirements for summer camping at Orange, with Council permits and vaccination passes required. Campers are also urged to camp within the designated zones and take their rubbish with them when they leave.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says the number one priority remains the safety, health and wellbeing of staff, customers and the wider community.

“We intend to continue with our serious approach to protecting our health system, our most vulnerable people and limiting transmission of COVID-19 in our community,” she said.

The Olympic Pool complex will open seven days a week at Orange but will remain restricted to 100 people at any one time.

The outdoor pools will offer recreational swimming as well as lane swimming and the hydroslide will be open. Access to outdoor areas will be available in two-hour sessions (10-12pm 12:30-2:30pm, 3-5pm) with cleaning between each session.

“Anyone who enters the pools, library, theatres and our customer services area will still need to record their visit for contact tracing, have their vaccine pass scanned, wear a mask and maintain social distance of 1m,” said Ms Thatcher Swann.

“Our continued positive wastewater samples are a reminder that COVID-19 is present in our community and we must not be complacent.”

Customer services in Te Puia Springs and the Bright Street toilet will stay closed at Orange. Other public toilets will remain open in our district with a QR code to scan and an additional level of cleaning service carried out. Parking charges will still apply in our CBD with Saturdays free until 8 January.

“Council will continue to review our own guidelines regularly in line with the local government sector and national guidance.”

Get your vaccine pass to download onto your smartphone or print it out at any pharmacy.

For more information on Council facilities, visit our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 