Waiharara Fire Update 27 December 4.15pm
Monday, 27 December 2021, 6:48 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Ground crews and heavy machinery are working at three
locations in the Kaimaumau / Waiharara area today, with
three helicopters on standby.
Incident Controller John
Sutton says about 35 people are on the fireground, plus
eight machine operators. Heavy smoke has been hampering air
operations today, but in other respects the conditions are
better than yesterday as the high humidity is reducing the
risk of further break-outs from the containment
lines.
A specialist drone team from Fire and
Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has
arrived in Kaimaumau and will be working overnight from
tonight to carrying out thermal imaging. John Sutton says
locals can expect to see the drones working between about
10pm and 4am.
A fresh Incident Management Team made up
of Fire and Emergency and Department of Conservation
personnel has taken over and planning is underway for the
next two-to-three weeks of
operations.
