Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai Congratulates Former Missioner Sir Chris Farrelly On Knighthood

In response to the New Year’s Honours announcement that immediate past Auckland City Missioner Sir Chris Farrelly has been named a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the Mission’s whānau whānui sends heartfelt congratulations.

Sir Chris was Auckland City Missioner for five years, retiring in March this year after a lifetime of humanitarian service.

During his tenure as Missioner, Sir Chris delivered significant change enabling the Mission to provide greater support to more people than ever before.

Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai’s current Missioner, Helen Robinson says she was absolutely delighted to hear the news of Sir Chris’ honour. Helen worked with Sir Chris throughout his entire time at the Mission. She describes his leadership and life-long commitment to helping society’s most vulnerable people as truly inspiring.

“He has much to be proud of from his time at the Mission,” says Helen. “His leadership resulted in an organisation that now provides a more sophisticated and full response regarding societal issues of homelessness, food insecurity, addiction and unaffordable health-care. His unique and brilliant way of bringing people together to support those who don’t have the means to support themselves, has set the Mission’ s path for many years to come.”

Helen said his biggest legacy will be the Mission’s HomeGround building, due to open early in 2022. More specifically, she says, his legacy will be the transformation and healing that will take place within the building which includes apartments for people experiencing homelessness, community spaces and a health centre.

“HomeGround had been a long-held dream, with much work done before Sir Chris arrived in his role. With him then leading the Mission, the project really came to life. During his time, people were brought together in unity of HomeGround, designs were finalised, funds were raised and the dream became a reality. Sir Chris dreamed big and delivered on that dream.”

Helen adds: “Sir Chris was very much loved by all at the Mission. His dedication to the Mission’s cause and his ability to humbly walk alongside any person regardless of who they were is greatly appreciated by everyone associated with the Mission.”

She knows that although Sir Chris has officially retired, he will take the privilege of being honoured with a knighthood to continue working towards a more equitable Aotearoa.

