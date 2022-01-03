Further Appeal For Witnesses To Riverton Assault

Police are appealing for further witnesses to an alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Riverton in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who was travelling on foot or push bike in the vicinity of Bates Street and John Street between 12.30am and 12.50am on 1 January 2022 to come forward. Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220101/8606.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

