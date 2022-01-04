Serious Crash - Maruia - Tasman

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 65, Maruia.

Emergency services received a report of a vehicle that rolled along the highway between Memorial Lane and the Shenandoah Highway at around 8:35am.

Two people are said to be injured, one with moderate injuries and another with more serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are being put in place and motorist are advised this will likely be through Reefton.

We thank motorists in advance for the patience.

