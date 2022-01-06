Police Searching For Missing Man Near Pipiwai, Northland

Police search and rescue personnel are currently searching bush area near Pipiwai in efforts to locate Kukama Waa.

Mr Waa, aged 58, was reported missing to Police last night, but was last seen in the bush area near Pipiwai yesterday morning.

Mr Waa is hearing impaired and also has physical and mental impairments.

He is described as Maori, approximately 5ft8 (172cm), of large build, is bald and recently lost one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing blue-coloured tracksuit pants and a red shirt.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are working with the local Pipiwai community to locate him.

Local residents are being asked to check their properties for him.

Police Eagle helicopter has also carried out an aerial search of the bush area.

Anyone who might have seen him is asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P049210284.

© Scoop Media

