Update: Road Open Tuki Tuki Fatal Crash - Eastern
Saturday, 8 January 2022, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waimarama Road will be opening shortly following an
earlier fatal crash.
Sadly, one person died at the
scene. Our thoughts are with their whānau and
friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are ongoing.
We thank motorists for their patience
while staff attended the
scene.
