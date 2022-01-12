Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How’s Your Health, Blenheim And Picton CBDs?

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Everyone needs a check-up from time to time – and the CBDs of Blenheim and Picton are no exception.

Every two years the Marlborough District Council takes the temperature of the central business district in the region’s largest towns by way of the Marlborough Town Centre Health Check Survey.

“The Marlborough Town Centre Health Check is a snapshot in time of how the Blenheim and Picton CBDs are performing,” said Blenheim Ward councillor and CBD portfolio holder, Brian Dawson. “This involves analysing how well the towns are functioning through various indicators, one of which is this survey.”

The aim of the survey is to gain an insight into the views and thoughts of the Marlborough Town Centres from both residents and visitors, said Clr Dawson.

The survey is anonymous, contains 14 short questions and takes about five minutes to complete. Respondents have one month to participate. The survey closes Friday 18 February at 5.00 pm.

Topics includes reasons for visiting the CBD, travel modes, parking, ease of access, ideas for improvements, satisfaction with services available, and the attractive and less attractive parts of each town centre.

“We want residents and visitors to have their say on the positive and negative features within the two CBDs. These responses can then be used to identify any future improvements that could be made to ensure that the Marlborough CBDs are performing at their best,” said Clr Dawson.

A report detailing the findings of the ‘health check’ will be released to the public once completed.

To complete the Marlborough Town Centre Health Check Survey, go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarlHealthCheck21-22

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Failed Model Of Covid Best Practice


In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 