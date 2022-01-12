How’s Your Health, Blenheim And Picton CBDs?

Everyone needs a check-up from time to time – and the CBDs of Blenheim and Picton are no exception.

Every two years the Marlborough District Council takes the temperature of the central business district in the region’s largest towns by way of the Marlborough Town Centre Health Check Survey.

“The Marlborough Town Centre Health Check is a snapshot in time of how the Blenheim and Picton CBDs are performing,” said Blenheim Ward councillor and CBD portfolio holder, Brian Dawson. “This involves analysing how well the towns are functioning through various indicators, one of which is this survey.”

The aim of the survey is to gain an insight into the views and thoughts of the Marlborough Town Centres from both residents and visitors, said Clr Dawson.

The survey is anonymous, contains 14 short questions and takes about five minutes to complete. Respondents have one month to participate. The survey closes Friday 18 February at 5.00 pm.

Topics includes reasons for visiting the CBD, travel modes, parking, ease of access, ideas for improvements, satisfaction with services available, and the attractive and less attractive parts of each town centre.

“We want residents and visitors to have their say on the positive and negative features within the two CBDs. These responses can then be used to identify any future improvements that could be made to ensure that the Marlborough CBDs are performing at their best,” said Clr Dawson.

A report detailing the findings of the ‘health check’ will be released to the public once completed.

To complete the Marlborough Town Centre Health Check Survey, go to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarlHealthCheck21-22

© Scoop Media

