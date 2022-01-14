Albany Homicide - Name Release
Friday, 14 January 2022, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā
CIB:
Police are now in a position to the release the
name of the man who died
following an altercation
on Vinewood Drive in the early hours of
Wednesday
morning.
He was Lele He, aged 35,
of Mt Albert.
Earlier this week, Police charged a
31-year-old man with Mr He’s murder and
the
matter is now before the Court.
Police extend our
sympathies to Mr He’s friends and family and our
thoughts
are with them at this incredibly difficult
time.
© Scoop Media
