Update - Serious Crash, SH6, Wai-Iti - Tasman
Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The road has now reopened following the earlier crash on
State Highway 6,
Wai-Iti, south of Nelson.
Three
people were taken through to hospital in a serious
condition.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
