Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Wins Global Prize For Innovation

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 8:07 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington has gained global recognition and US$1 million in prize money as one of 15 cities worldwide to win the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has today announced the 15 winning cities of the challenge, recognised for designing the boldest and most ambitious urban innovations that address current issues including economic recovery and growth, health and wellbeing, climate and environment, and gender and equality.

When the competition launched last year, mayors from 631 cities in 99 countries submitted their ideas. Fifty champion cities were chosen to continue the challenge, and now the overall winners have been selected.

Wellington’s winning project, a Digital Twin, is a virtual representation of the systems and things that make up the city, a 3D model brought to life through real time data from sensors and processes to help understand, communicate and make better decisions on how Wellington works and grows.

Wellington City Council Mayor Andy Foster is delighted the capital is one of the ‘first 15’ cities – and the only New Zealand city – to be named as a grand prize winner in the challenge.

“This award recognises the innovative spirit ‘down under’ despite the challenges of the pandemic and the climate emergency we’re facing. The city will use the prize to further develop our Digital Twin to visualise climate change impacts and explore adaptation options with scientists, mana whenua and residents in an easily accessible, interactive gaming-style format for all to use.

“Our success goes beyond Wellington’s boundaries; the open-source code we’ll use will be available for other coastal cities to access and utilise for their own purposes. This is a win for the capital, but also a win for the country!”

Work on developing the Digital Twin will be led by Wellington City Council’s Digital Innovation team and is expected to take three years to complete.

Climate adaptation planning for Wellington is a complex and urgent task says Team Leader Digital Innovation, Julia Hamilton.

“As a coastal city that is highly exposed to climate change impacts, and with few options for relocating infrastructure, businesses and homes, it’s critical we enable evidence-based climate adaptation decisions in the next two to three years to respond to the climate and ecological emergencies declared by Council.

“We need new tools and engagement methods that allow everyone to understand the impacts, and to participate in co-creating a climate-resilient city.

“In our testing, climate scientists and residents highlighted a need for the community to be able to contribute localised data about their experiences with climate impacts and adaptation solutions. Through our engagement with mana whenua in the Bloomberg design sprint we included the evolution of topography and land use over time instead of just focusing on the present and future. This process also highlighted the opportunity for the tool to be used by indigenous communities to identify key locations of cultural significance.”

The project also aligns with the city’s goal of being a net zero carbon capital by 2050 and other city/region-wide initiatives including Planning for Growth, Paneke Pōneke (bike network plan) and Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and the 108th Mayor of New York City says cities like Wellington can implement innovative ideas at a pace that national governments simply can’t match.

“Our winners offer bold, achievable plans that have the potential to improve millions of their residents' lives – and the most successful solutions will inspire cities around the world to embrace them.

“The 15 winning cities will now enter a three-year implementation period with a US$1 million grant and robust technical assistance. During this time, the cities will evolve and scale their idea into a real-life programme to improve residents’ lives. Cities will also work to share their ideas with additional cities around the world to enable these tested innovations to spread.”

James Anderson, who leads the Government Innovation programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies says the Mayors Challenge always pushes mayors to take big ideas and bring them to life.

"Now these cities will pivot to the hard work ahead to implement these projects and collect lessons learned to help other cities adopt and spread their ideas.”

Previous Mayors Challenge winners include Los Angeles, California’s tackling of the city’s homelessness crisis by making it easier and cheaper to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Stockholm, Sweden’s project to convert plant waste into biochar to encourage plant growth, and Barcelona, Spain helping senior citizens build community through technology.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sending An Orion P-3 To Tonga


Because the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga cut communications with the more remote parts of the country, it wasn’t at all surprising that as a good Pacific neighbour, New Zealand sent a reconnaissance aircraft up there to gather information about the extent and location of the damage. The more interesting thing was which plane we sent. It was an old P-3K Orion. It wasn’t one of the four fancy P-8 Poseidons that the New Zealand taxpayer spent north of $3 billion to purchase and to equip, only a few years ago...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 