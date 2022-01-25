Arrest Made In Addington Homicide
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 9:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:
Police have
arrested and charged a person for the homicide of Juliana
Bonilla
Herrera in Christchurch at the
weekend.
Police launched a homicide investigation
after the 37-year-old Colombian
national was found dead
in her home at Grove Road, Addington, on
Saturday
evening.
A 35-year-old man will appear in
Christchurch District Court tomorrow
morning, charged
with her murder. Police are not seeking anyone else
in
relation to the murder
The homicide
investigation is ongoing, and the scene examination and
Police
enquiries in the area will likely continue for the
next couple of days.
“I’d like to thank the
community in and around Grove Road for their
assistance
in helping the investigation team achieve this result in
such a
relatively short period. It will hopefully give
some relief to Juliana’s
loved ones, particularly her
family back in Colombia, at this sad
time.”
