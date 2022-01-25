Arrest Made In Addington Homicide

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Police have arrested and charged a person for the homicide of Juliana Bonilla

Herrera in Christchurch at the weekend.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the 37-year-old Colombian

national was found dead in her home at Grove Road, Addington, on Saturday

evening.

A 35-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow

morning, charged with her murder. Police are not seeking anyone else in

relation to the murder

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and the scene examination and Police

enquiries in the area will likely continue for the next couple of days.

“I’d like to thank the community in and around Grove Road for their

assistance in helping the investigation team achieve this result in such a

relatively short period. It will hopefully give some relief to Juliana’s

loved ones, particularly her family back in Colombia, at this sad time.”



