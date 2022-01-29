Serious Crash - SH24, South Of Matamata - Waikato
Saturday, 29 January 2022, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle
crash on the State Highway 24, south of Matamata, at about
6.30am.
It appears the vehicle has left the road and
gone down a ditch. Fire and Emergency, St John Ambulance and
Police are at the scene, and the serious crash unit has been
notified.
It is unclear at this point the number of
injured persons, although the driver has sustained serious
injuries.
The highway is blocked and is expected to be
closed for at least several hours.
Cordons are in
place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Road, and SH24
and Stopford Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and choose an alternate
route.
