Serious Crash - SH24, South Of Matamata - Waikato

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the State Highway 24, south of Matamata, at about 6.30am.

It appears the vehicle has left the road and gone down a ditch. Fire and Emergency, St John Ambulance and Police are at the scene, and the serious crash unit has been notified.

It is unclear at this point the number of injured persons, although the driver has sustained serious injuries.

The highway is blocked and is expected to be closed for at least several hours.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Road, and SH24 and Stopford Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

