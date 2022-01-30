Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Advisory: Earthquake Being Assessed

Sunday, 30 January 2022, 12:46 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A magnitude M6.6 earthquake has occurred at/in KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION. The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science are assessing the earthquake parameters to determine if there is a tsunami risk to New Zealand.

People in coastal areas should:

  1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, and NZCivilDefence Twitter
  2. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities
  3. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)
  4. Stay off beaches and shore areas
  5. Do not go sightseeing
  6. Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

This National Advisory has been issued following a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information. The situation may change as more information becomes available. We will send an update when we have completed a further assessment. Updates will also be published on www.civildefence.govt.nz.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

