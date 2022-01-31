Firefighters Tackling Vegetation Fire Near Meremere
Monday, 31 January 2022, 6:18 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
30 January
About 70 firefighters are working to
extinguish a vegetation fire near Meremere
tonight.
Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Thomas
Harre says the fire covers about five hectares of native
bush including peat alongside the main trunk railway line,
which has been closed. While the fire is visible from State
Highway 1, the road is not affected.
No structures are
at risk and conditions are currently calm, which is helping
firefighting efforts. Crews will remain on the scene
overnight and helicopters will be brought in to support
ground operations from about 7am.
Mr Harre says the
fire was notified shortly before 7pm and brigades have
responded from both the Counties Manukau and Waikato
Districts.
A further update will be available in the
morning.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years... More>>