Man Dies Following Water-related Incident Near Whakatāne Heads
Monday, 31 January 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a man has died in a water-related
incident near Whakatāne Heads.
Emergency services
were alerted to the incident at 6.16 pm yesterday
evening.
Unfortunately, the man died at the
scene.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
