Highway Surfacing Work Underway In Timaru From Tonight

Monday, 31 January 2022, 2:19 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Aoraki Highways contracting team is starting work on several sections of SH1, Evans St in Timaru from tonight (Monday, 31 January).

The work is scheduled to run through to mid-February and is weather dependent.

Crews will be replacing the asphalt surface to provide drivers with a smoother and safer route from 7 pm each night to 6 am the next day, with an hour to restore the two lanes before 7 am.

“The work is being done at night to minimise disruption, given the crews will need to reduce the road width to one lane of traffic each way at times,” says John Keenan Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi in South Canterbury.

Access for residents and local businesses will be available at all times, but there will be some disruption at intersections with no on-street parking while work is underway.

“Two lanes will be open by 7am each morning,” says Mr Keenan. “But there may still be congestion as temporary speed restrictions and reduced lane widths will continue through the daytime.

“If people can avoid these work sites, that will help reduce congestion at peak times,” he says. “Thanks to everyone for being patient while this re-surfacing work is completed.”

At the same time as this work is happening overnight, there is daytime work on Timaru’s water, wastewater and stormwater underway north of Ashbury Park, SH1, in Waimataitai.

 

This week:

SH1 Evans St, Ashbury: Grasmere St to Campbell St, Monday night, 31 January to Thursday night, 3 February (four nights).

Next week:

SH1 Theodosia St, Bay Hill: Beverly Road to Sefton St, Tuesday night, 8 February to Friday night, 11 February (four nights).

Two weeks’ time:

SH1 Evans St, Showgrounds: Near Grants Road intersection, one night, Sunday, 13 February.

SH1 Theodosia St/ Craigie Ave: Near the North St intersection, one night, Monday, 14 February.

The highway work is weather-dependent, so dates may change, but people can get the latest information from www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or by phoning 0800 444 449 (0800 4 HIGHWAYS).

