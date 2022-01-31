UPDATE - Firearms Incident, Invercargill

A 17 year old female remains in a serious condition and a 16 year old male is in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital following the firearms incident in Invercargill shortly after 1am today.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman says while the Police investigation is in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated occurrence.

"We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack.

"Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account."

A scene examination is continuing and Police inquiries are ongoing. Victim Support is working with members of the victims' families

Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to please contact on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

