UPDATE - Firearms Incident, Invercargill
Monday, 31 January 2022, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 17 year old female remains in a serious condition and a
16 year old male is in a critical condition in Dunedin
Hospital following the firearms incident in Invercargill
shortly after 1am today.
Southland Area Commander
Inspector Mike Bowman says while the Police investigation is
in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated
occurrence.
"We want to reassure the community that
this appears to be a targeted attack.
"Our team is
working hard to establish what has happened, and our
priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can
and hold them to account."
A scene examination is
continuing and Police inquiries are ongoing. Victim Support
is working with members of the victims'
families
Anyone with information that may help Police
is asked to please contact on 105 and refer to file number
220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
