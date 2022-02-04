Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weld Pass, SH1, Full Night Closures From Next Weekend, Slightly Changed Timeframe

Friday, 4 February 2022, 3:56 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Full night closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim over five nights from 13 February

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five nights from Sunday, 13 February.

The Weld Pass, between Blenheim and Seddon, will be fully closed for asphalt resurfacing. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

“After extensive consultation with the freight industry, the time has been altered to 10 pm to 6 am, cutting an hour off the earlier posted time,” says Peter Brown, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Central and Lower South Island for Waka Kotahi. “This change will help reduce the impact on freight trucks linking with early-morning ferries on this key supply chain route.”

Lewis Pass is the detour

The detour route will be via SH7, the Lewis Pass. It will add up to two hours to the truck journey compared to SH1, Picton to Christchurch.

The work will run from Sunday 13 February through to Thursday night, 17 February, 10pm to 6 am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding section of SH1 (see aerial view below).

SH1 will fully open each morning at 6am. The work is weather dependent so rain could move these dates forward.

Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers who will be inconvenienced by this work and encourages everyone to plan for the opening times if they can.

Electronic mobile signs will advertise the closures at each end ie near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in other places.

