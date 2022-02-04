Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Updates Its Vaccination Policy

Friday, 4 February 2022, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council is implementing a new COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for its employees under the national COVID-19 protection Framework, after a full staff consultation process.

The ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Policy - Workers’ was finalised today and is available to staff.

Chief Executive Mark Wheeler said the Council is committed to keeping its workers, and other people with whom workers come into contact, healthy and safe.

“Our policy provides Council’s position on COVID-19 vaccinations for workers and sets out processes and expectations for roles that may require vaccination due to increased health and safety risks.”

For the public, the changes mean a My Vaccine Pass is now required at:

  • Marlborough District Libraries (Blenheim and Picton) at the Red setting (from Tuesday 8 February).
  • All programming at both libraries at the Orange setting.
  • The Emergency Operations Centre during an emergency, at the Orange and Red settings.
  • For events and gatherings >25 at the Red setting (max limit 100 people).
  • For events and gatherings >50 at the Orange setting.
  • For events and gatherings >100 at the Green setting.

Visitors aged 12 and over will be asked to show their vaccine pass at Marlborough’s two library facilities on arrival from next Tuesday.

Mr Wheeler said My Vaccine Pass will not be required at the Blenheim Customer Service Centre as its risk profile is not as high as the two library facilities, where the number of people visiting and their length of stay are significantly higher.

“The Blenheim Customer Service Centre also has additional control measures which decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

“It does mean anyone in the Picton area who uses the Customer Service Centre there and is unvaccinated will need to conduct their business with us online at www.marlborough.govt.nz, via phone on 03 520 7400, or by visiting the Council front desk in Blenheim.”

He said the Council is also completing risk assessments of its staff teams to identify those roles that are at higher risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 in the course of normal work duties.

“This is resulting in roles being assessed as low, medium or high risk. In medium or high roles, vaccination is considered to be the most effective control mechanism, in addition to the existing strong prevention tools in place.”

“Staff already work in bubbles and use the usual masking, remote working and physical distancing prevention tools that you would expect.”

“The feedback from our library staff was strongly in favour of My Vaccine Pass as an additional control. We’re requiring it because we must look after our staff, customers and visitors, contractors and volunteers. Our priority is keeping everyone safe.”

“I’d like to thank all our staff for helping manage our work environment, which is challenging under the Red alert level.”

“Our libraries team are preparing a ‘takeaway’ service for those who are unable to access the library buildings.”

“This service is for all customers who cannot or do not want to come into the libraries, but would still like to access our physical collections. A customer can make a request for library items via an online form or by making contact with us, and collection will be arranged. Kerbside collection is also available.”

Full details of the takeaway service will be available soon on the Marlborough District Libraries website at www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

A range of support information is available to staff, including:

  • A checklist for managers if one of their team tests positive or is identified as a close contact
  • A COVID-19 contact tracing tool for employees who test positive to help them complete their contact tracing
  • Exposure flowcharts to inform staff of the process that will be followed if an employee contracts COVID-19 or becomes a contact
  • How to prepare for COVID-19 in the community
  • Ministry of Health guidelines for close contacts, household close contacts and casual contacts
  • A summary of how the traffic light system is applied at Council
  • A Protection Framework – Red plan
  • FAQs.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 