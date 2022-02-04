Council Updates Its Vaccination Policy

Marlborough District Council is implementing a new COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for its employees under the national COVID-19 protection Framework, after a full staff consultation process.

The ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Policy - Workers’ was finalised today and is available to staff.

Chief Executive Mark Wheeler said the Council is committed to keeping its workers, and other people with whom workers come into contact, healthy and safe.

“Our policy provides Council’s position on COVID-19 vaccinations for workers and sets out processes and expectations for roles that may require vaccination due to increased health and safety risks.”

For the public, the changes mean a My Vaccine Pass is now required at:

Marlborough District Libraries (Blenheim and Picton) at the Red setting (from Tuesday 8 February).

All programming at both libraries at the Orange setting.

The Emergency Operations Centre during an emergency, at the Orange and Red settings.

For events and gatherings >25 at the Red setting (max limit 100 people).

For events and gatherings >50 at the Orange setting.

For events and gatherings >100 at the Green setting.

Visitors aged 12 and over will be asked to show their vaccine pass at Marlborough’s two library facilities on arrival from next Tuesday.

Mr Wheeler said My Vaccine Pass will not be required at the Blenheim Customer Service Centre as its risk profile is not as high as the two library facilities, where the number of people visiting and their length of stay are significantly higher.

“The Blenheim Customer Service Centre also has additional control measures which decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

“It does mean anyone in the Picton area who uses the Customer Service Centre there and is unvaccinated will need to conduct their business with us online at www.marlborough.govt.nz, via phone on 03 520 7400, or by visiting the Council front desk in Blenheim.”

He said the Council is also completing risk assessments of its staff teams to identify those roles that are at higher risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 in the course of normal work duties.

“This is resulting in roles being assessed as low, medium or high risk. In medium or high roles, vaccination is considered to be the most effective control mechanism, in addition to the existing strong prevention tools in place.”

“Staff already work in bubbles and use the usual masking, remote working and physical distancing prevention tools that you would expect.”

“The feedback from our library staff was strongly in favour of My Vaccine Pass as an additional control. We’re requiring it because we must look after our staff, customers and visitors, contractors and volunteers. Our priority is keeping everyone safe.”

“I’d like to thank all our staff for helping manage our work environment, which is challenging under the Red alert level.”

“Our libraries team are preparing a ‘takeaway’ service for those who are unable to access the library buildings.”

“This service is for all customers who cannot or do not want to come into the libraries, but would still like to access our physical collections. A customer can make a request for library items via an online form or by making contact with us, and collection will be arranged. Kerbside collection is also available.”

Full details of the takeaway service will be available soon on the Marlborough District Libraries website at www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

A range of support information is available to staff, including:

A checklist for managers if one of their team tests positive or is identified as a close contact

A COVID-19 contact tracing tool for employees who test positive to help them complete their contact tracing

Exposure flowcharts to inform staff of the process that will be followed if an employee contracts COVID-19 or becomes a contact

How to prepare for COVID-19 in the community

Ministry of Health guidelines for close contacts, household close contacts and casual contacts

A summary of how the traffic light system is applied at Council

A Protection Framework – Red plan

FAQs.

