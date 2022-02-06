Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne
Sunday, 6 February 2022, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne.
Details as follows:
Situation
A slow-moving front
continues to affect the North Island today (Sunday) and
Monday, bringing further periods of heavy rain to many parts
of the North Island. The heaviest rain is expected in
Taranaki until early this afternoon where a RED WARNING
remains in force. People are strongly advised to keep up to
date with the latest warnings and watches, and with
information from local authorities.
Heavy Rain Warning for
Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers
to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also
possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.Issued:
9:53am Sunday, 6th February 2022Area: Hawke's Bay north of
Napier and GisborneValid: 4:00pm Sunday to 7:00pm
MondayPeriods of heavy rain. Expect 120 to 180mm of rain to
accumulate about the ranges, and 70 to 110 mm near the
coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h about the
ranges.
