Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne

MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne. Details as follows:

Situation

A slow-moving front continues to affect the North Island today (Sunday) and Monday, bringing further periods of heavy rain to many parts of the North Island. The heaviest rain is expected in Taranaki until early this afternoon where a RED WARNING remains in force. People are strongly advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches, and with information from local authorities.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.Issued: 9:53am Sunday, 6th February 2022Area: Hawke's Bay north of Napier and GisborneValid: 4:00pm Sunday to 7:00pm MondayPeriods of heavy rain. Expect 120 to 180mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 70 to 110 mm near the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h about the ranges.

