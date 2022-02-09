UPDATE: Missing Person – Wellington

Police are again appealing to the public for information to help locate 52-year-old Anthony Farrell.

Mr Farrell’s rental vehicle (pictured) was left at the coastal carpark at Lake Ferry at about 5am on the January 31.

Anthony is of medium build and approximately 168cm tall with grey hair and beard.

He was last seen wearing dark cargo style shorts, a blue cotton t-shirt and black slippers with white fur inside (as pictured).

Anyone who has seen a person matching the above description or has any information regarding Mr Farrell’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220201/5013.

© Scoop Media

