UPDATE: Missing Person – Wellington
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are again appealing to the public for information
to help locate 52-year-old Anthony Farrell.
Mr Farrell’s rental
vehicle (pictured) was left at the coastal carpark at Lake
Ferry at about 5am on the January 31.
Anthony is of
medium build and approximately 168cm tall with grey hair and
beard.
He was last seen wearing dark cargo style
shorts, a blue cotton t-shirt and black slippers with white
fur inside (as pictured).
Anyone who has seen a person
matching the above description or has any information
regarding Mr Farrell’s whereabouts are asked to contact
Police on 105 and quote file number
220201/5013.
