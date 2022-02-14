Former Oceania Football Confederation Employees Face SFO Charges
Monday, 14 February 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
An arrest warrant has been issued for one of two former
Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) employees facing
Serious Fraud Office charges.
The SFO has filed
charges including conspiracy to commit an offence, namely
obtaining by deception; money laundering; and causing loss
by deception against the former OFC employees. The charges,
filed late last year, relate to the construction and
delivery of the OFC’s Home of Football complex in
Auckland.
Following a hearing in the Auckland District
Court on Wednesday an arrest warrant was issued for one of
the defendants who is believed to be living overseas. The
second defendant is scheduled to make their first appearance
on Friday, 4 March 2022.
As one of the defendants has
signaled an intention to apply for name suppression the SFO
will not be making any further comment until name
suppression issues have been
resolved.
