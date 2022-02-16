Update - Aranga Scrub Fire In Kaipara, Far North

Ground crews spent last night protecting structures and creating containment lines around the scrub fire at Aranga, Kaipara in the far north.

This morning three helicopters, 40 personnel and heavy machinery are back to fight the fire which has burnt through approximately 70 hectares.

District Manager Wipari Henwood says weather conditions overnight were benign, which should be good for the firefighting operation today.

Fire and Emergency is liaising with the residents evacuated last night as a safety precaution, to assess the situation and decide whether it is safe for them to return home today.

