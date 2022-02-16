Update - Aranga Scrub Fire In Kaipara, Far North
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Ground crews spent last night protecting structures and
creating containment lines around the scrub fire at Aranga,
Kaipara in the far north.
This morning three
helicopters, 40 personnel and heavy machinery are back to
fight the fire which has burnt through approximately 70
hectares.
District Manager Wipari Henwood says weather
conditions overnight were benign, which should be good for
the firefighting operation today.
Fire and Emergency
is liaising with the residents evacuated last night as a
safety precaution, to assess the situation and decide
whether it is safe for them to return home
today.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>