Update - Southwestern Motorway Crash - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services remain at the scene of a crash on the
Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road.
The crash
involves two trucks and moderate injuries are
reported.
The southbound lanes remain blocked at this
stage, however heavy haulage crews are on site and are
expected to remove the trucks from the lanes to allow the
southbound lanes to reopen very shortly.
Motorists
remain advised to avoid the area at this time or expect
delays.
