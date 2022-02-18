Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seven New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In The South Canterbury

Friday, 18 February 2022, 1:43 pm
Press Release: South Canterbury District Health Board

There are seven new cases in the South Canterbury region today, all of these cases are currently under investigation. Any locations of interest linked to these cases will be publicised as they are identified on the Ministry of Health website.

We encourage anyone in the South Canterbury region with any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have visited a location of interest to get tested as soon as possible. South Canterbury residents and visitors are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, and follow the instructions given on that page if you’ve been at a location of interest.

People living in South Canterbury are reminded to get vaccinated if they have not already. Everyone aged 5 years and over is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination. Booster doses are also now available to anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose 3 month ago. Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Woollcombe Street, Timaru is open on Saturday 19 February from 10am to 3pm. Walk-in appointments are available - if you don’t want to wait, book online at BookMyVaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26. 5-11 year old vaccinations will also be available.

We ask the community to please be kind to the vaccination teams as the announcement of this case may increase the number of people wanting to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING

We encourage anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have visited a location of interest to get tested as soon as possible:


TIMARU COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC:

· Monday to Friday from 9am - 3pm - Baptist Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru

· Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 3pm - Timaru Medical Centre car park, 45 Heaton Street, Timaru.

No appointments are required to be tested.

In order to protect our health services such as General Practice and the Emergency Department, we ask the community to assist with this by getting tested at the COVID-19 Testing Clinic.

If you live outside of Timaru, or need clinical advice about whether you need a test, please phone your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and they will advise where you can get tested.


COVID-19 symptoms

Common symptoms of COVID-19 are like those found with illnesses such as a cold or influenza. You may have one or more of the following:

· New or worsening cough

· Sneezing and runny nose

· Fever

· Temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste

· Sore throat

· Shortness of breath.

Less common symptoms of COVID-19 may include diarrhoea, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, malaise, chest pain, abdominal pain, joint pain or confusion/irritability. These almost always occur with one or more of the common symptoms.

Symptoms tend to arise around two to five days after a person has been infected but can take up to 14 days to show. The virus can be passed onto others before they know they have it – from up to two days before symptoms develop.

If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor, Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your iwi health provider.

How to protect yourself and others

These simple steps can slow the spread of the virus and help protect you, your whānau, and your community from COVID-19.

· Stay home if you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, and get a test

· Get vaccinated as soon as you can

· Regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands or use hand sanitiser

· Sneeze and cough into your elbow

· Clean or disinfect shared surfaces often

· Improve ventilation indoors by opening windows to increase fresh air flow

· Keep a safe distance from people you do not know while out and about

· Wear a mask

· Keep track of where you have been with the NZ COVID Tracer app

· Have My Vaccine Pass ready for places that require proof of vaccination to enter, like cafes, bars, gyms and hairdressers.

