Homicide Investigation Launched, Nelson

A homicide investigation, Operation Fossa, has been launched after the death of a man at a Washington Road address in Nelson today.

Police were called to the address about 1.15pm following a report of a man being shot.

Emergency services conducted CPR, however the man sadly died at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible.

Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

If you can help, please phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060. You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

