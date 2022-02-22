Homicide Investigation Launched, Nelson
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation, Operation Fossa, has been
launched after the death of a man at a Washington Road
address in Nelson today.
Police were called to the
address about 1.15pm following a report of a man being
shot.
Emergency services conducted CPR, however the
man sadly died at the scene.
Enquiries are underway to
establish exactly what occurred and to identify those
responsible.
Police would like to speak with anyone
who might have information about the incident or those
involved.
If you can help, please phone 105 and quote
file number 220222/7060. You can also share information
anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
