Open Fire Season For Manawatū-Whanganui District

The Manawatū-Whanganui District will move back to an open fire season at 8am on Wednesday 23 February.

This includes all of the Horowhenua, Ruapehu, Manawatū, Rangitikei and Whanganui District Councils and Palmerston North City Council areas.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the current weather conditions have driven this change in fire season.

"The Manawatū-Whanganui District has experienced a lot of rain recently which has reduced the wildfire risk," he says.

An open fire season means permits are no longer required for open-air fires.

Anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire is encouraged to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

Nigel Dravitzki would like to remind people to check the weather conditions before lighting an open air fire.

"The easiest way to do this is to go to www.checkitsalright.nz, where you can see the current fire danger and wildfire risk," he says.

Remember, if it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a fire.

