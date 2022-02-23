Open Fire Season For Manawatū-Whanganui District
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Manawatū-Whanganui District will move back to an
open fire season at 8am on Wednesday 23 February.
This
includes all of the Horowhenua, Ruapehu, Manawatū,
Rangitikei and Whanganui District Councils and Palmerston
North City Council areas.
Manawatū-Whanganui District
Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the current weather conditions
have driven this change in fire season.
"The
Manawatū-Whanganui District has experienced a lot of rain
recently which has reduced the wildfire risk," he
says.
An open fire season means permits are no longer
required for open-air fires.
Anyone planning on
lighting an open-air fire is encouraged to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.
Nigel
Dravitzki would like to remind people to check the weather
conditions before lighting an open air fire.
"The
easiest way to do this is to go to www.checkitsalright.nz,
where you can see the current fire danger and wildfire
risk," he says.
Remember, if it’s hot and windy,
please don’t light a
fire.
