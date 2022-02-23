Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Campbell Barry Confirms He’ll Seek Second Term As Lower Hutt’s Mayor

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Campbell Barry

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has today announced his decision to seek a second term as Mayor at the local body election in October this year.

“It has been the privilege of my life serving the people of Lower Hutt as Mayor over the past two and a half years. Every day I am reminded of how fortunate I am to lead the city where I was raised, and where my wife and I have put down our roots,” Campbell Barry says.

“When I stood for Mayor back in 2019 I said I would lead a bold and ambitious Council that would front up to the biggest challenges we face as a city. Despite having to also deal with the impacts of COVID-19, I’m incredibly proud of the significant progress we’ve made, and continue to make, together.

“We’ve doubled our investment in core infrastructure, and been upfront with people about the state and cost of upgrading our three waters network.

“We’ve got the rebuild of Naenae Pool underway and on track , and also secured a significant investment from the government in the project.

“We completely overhauled our rubbish and recycling service, so all residents can access a modern three bin system that other cities had enjoyed successfully for decades.

“And we’ve secured funding, and got the green light to progress with transformational projects like Tupua Horo Nuku (Eastern Bays Shared Pathway) and RiverLink, while also putting our city on a sustainable path forward to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

Campbell Barry says there is more to do to ensure Lower Hutt fronts up to the challenges ahead of us.

“Without necessary investment in our transport and water infrastructure in particular, our city risks choking on its own growth. We need to look proudly to the future, and continue to make decisions our children and grandchildren will thank us for.

Campbell says he remains focused on the job at hand through until October.

“My number one priority right now as Mayor is leading our city through the coming months, delivering on the things we said we would do, and supporting our people and businesses as we all deal with the disruption and fallout from COVID-19 spreading widely in our communities.

