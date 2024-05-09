Reduced Services At Marlborough District Libraries Next Thursday

Due to a planned system outage, Marlborough District Libraries - Blenheim and Picton will be offering limited services next Thursday 16 May.

Affecting many libraries across the country, the Kōtui Library Management System server is undergoing maintenance, which means from 8pm on Wednesday 15 to early Friday morning access to library systems is limited.

For the customer, this means a library card must be presented to borrow a book from the one counter in each library set up to manage this. The library app, and other digital resources that require library sign in, will be unavailable including catalogue searches.

“Although our key library services are limited, our physical libraries have chosen to remain open in order to accommodate all the other services our libraries offer,” said Libraries Manager, Glenn Webster. “For example, the APNK computer and WIFI will still be available and those groups with bookings in our meeting rooms will be honoured including our regular Thursday events like the JP Service in Blenheim and Company Café in Picton.”

Borrowers are asked to limit their returns if possible. Due dates, holds and membership dates will automatically extend, so no extra fines or expiries will be incurred.

Marlborough Art Gallery and CBD Café in the library at Te Kahu o Waipuna will not be affected by the outage. Council’s services and enquiries at Picton Library and Service Centre also remain unaffected.

For more information on the outage go to: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

