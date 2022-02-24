Charges Laid – School Burglaries, Southland
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police spokesperson:
Southland Police executed a
search warrant on Tuesday morning at an
Invercargill
address in relation to three school burglaries, which
happened
on 2 January 2022.
The burglaries occurred
at Rimu, Woodlands and Wyndham Primary Schools,
where
cash and electronic items were stolen.
As a
result of Tuesday's warrant, a 35 year old Southland man
appeared in the
Invercargill District Court on 4 burglary
charges and has been remanded in
custody to reappear on
18 March. A 16 year old male also faces a burglary
charge
and is due to reappear in Invercargill Youth Court on 18
March.
Enquiries into the incidents are
continuing.
