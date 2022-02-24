Charges Laid – School Burglaries, Southland

Police spokesperson:

Southland Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at an

Invercargill address in relation to three school burglaries, which happened

on 2 January 2022.

The burglaries occurred at Rimu, Woodlands and Wyndham Primary Schools, where

cash and electronic items were stolen.

As a result of Tuesday's warrant, a 35 year old Southland man appeared in the

Invercargill District Court on 4 burglary charges and has been remanded in

custody to reappear on 18 March. A 16 year old male also faces a burglary

charge and is due to reappear in Invercargill Youth Court on 18 March.

Enquiries into the incidents are continuing.

