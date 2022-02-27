Serious Crash On SH59, Pukerua - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH59, near Onepu Road, Pukerua.

The crash occurred around 1:45pm when a single vehicle rolled into the bank.

Initial indications are there are serious injuries.

The road is closed, and diversions are being put in place via Paekakariki Hill Road.

The Serious Crash Unit will be in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take alternative routes.

