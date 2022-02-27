Serious Crash On SH59, Pukerua - Wellington
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH59, near Onepu Road, Pukerua.
The crash occurred
around 1:45pm when a single vehicle rolled into the
bank.
Initial indications are there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed, and diversions are being
put in place via Paekakariki Hill Road.
The Serious
Crash Unit will be in attendance.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area or take alternative
routes.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow... More>>