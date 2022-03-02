Whanganui Journey Temporarily Closed
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation
As agreed with iwi, DOC yesterday morning closed the
Whanganui Journey Great Walk due to confirmed cases of
COVID-19 among a group of paddlers.
Whanganui
Operations Manager Connie Norgate says four canoeists who
came off the awa at Pipiriki on 28 February tested positive
for COVID-19.
“And due to the remote nature of the
journey, and our vulnerable rural communities, we need to
take these steps to keep everyone as safe as
possible.”
A DOC and iwi monitoring team will use
this as an opportunity to undertake training through
monitoring access at Whakahoro, Ngahuinga and Ohinepane and
Pipiriki.
They will be advising people that the
Whanganui Journey is closed until further notice. Signage
will also be placed at these places as soon as
possible.
Visitors who have recently come off the
river between 24 – 28 February 2022 are encouraged to get
tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms of the
disease.
Intending visitors who are now unable to
undertake the journey are entitled to a full refund. They
can check their tickets for refund details.
“We will
look to reopen the journey after a deep clean of facilities
has taken place and it is safe to do so,” Connie Norgate
says.
“The Mangapurua/Kaiwhakauka and Bridge to
Nowhere Tracks and facilities remain
open.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>