Whanganui Journey Temporarily Closed

As agreed with iwi, DOC yesterday morning closed the Whanganui Journey Great Walk due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a group of paddlers.

Whanganui Operations Manager Connie Norgate says four canoeists who came off the awa at Pipiriki on 28 February tested positive for COVID-19.

“And due to the remote nature of the journey, and our vulnerable rural communities, we need to take these steps to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

A DOC and iwi monitoring team will use this as an opportunity to undertake training through monitoring access at Whakahoro, Ngahuinga and Ohinepane and Pipiriki.

They will be advising people that the Whanganui Journey is closed until further notice. Signage will also be placed at these places as soon as possible.

Visitors who have recently come off the river between 24 – 28 February 2022 are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms of the disease.

Intending visitors who are now unable to undertake the journey are entitled to a full refund. They can check their tickets for refund details.

“We will look to reopen the journey after a deep clean of facilities has taken place and it is safe to do so,” Connie Norgate says.

“The Mangapurua/Kaiwhakauka and Bridge to Nowhere Tracks and facilities remain open.”

© Scoop Media

