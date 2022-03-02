UPDATE 13 – Police Operation Underway

The next phase of the operation to restore access to the area in and around Parliament is now underway.

Police will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Police have now arrested 38 people since the operation began about 6am today.

Charges include trespass, obstruction, assaults Police, wilful damage, possession of a restricted weapon and refusing to provide details.

Approximately 30 vehicles, including large vehicles such as trucks and campervans, have been towed.

Police will continue to tow illegally parked vehicles.

We encourage drivers to move them voluntarily and leave the area.

© Scoop Media

