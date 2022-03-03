Quick Arrest Over Brazen North Shore Assault
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waitematā East Police have taken swift action and
arrested a man following an attack on a member of the public
on the North Shore earlier this week.
On Tuesday
night, at around 10.45pm, a man was assaulted and had his
car taken outside the shops in Belmont.
Inspector
Stefan Sagar, Area Commander for Waitematā East Police,
says the offender was spotted in the vehicle by Police and
failed to stop.
Following a short pursuit the offender
fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours
later.
"Understandably the victim is shaken by what
has occurred to him and Police are ensuring he has support
available," says Inspector Sagar.
"Fortunately he is
expected to make a full recovery from his ordeal."
The
31-year-old Takapuna man arrested over the incident is
facing serious charges and is now before the North Shore
District Court.
Inspector Sagar says Police are not
seeking anyone else following the incident.
"Police
have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act, or any form
of violence in our
community."
