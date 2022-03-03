Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Arrest

Police acknowledges the findings of the IPCA into the arrest of a man in Wellington last year.

On 27 February 2021 Police officers arrested a man for obstruction after he followed them down Courtenay Place while they were on their way to a large disorder.

The IPCA deemed the arrest and subsequent use of force to be unlawful.

However, Police sought legal advice and found the arrest and subsequent use of force to be lawful.

“We are satisfied that our staff made the right decision to arrest this person for obstruction,” says Acting Wellington District Commander Tracey Thompson.

“The officers had good cause to suspect that an offence had occurred and made the appropriate decision to arrest the person.

“Our staff are faced with challenging situations which require them to act decisively.”

