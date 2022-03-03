Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Arrest
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledges the findings of the IPCA into the
arrest of a man in Wellington last year.
On 27
February 2021 Police officers arrested a man for obstruction
after he followed them down Courtenay Place while they were
on their way to a large disorder.
The IPCA deemed the
arrest and subsequent use of force to be
unlawful.
However, Police sought legal advice and
found the arrest and subsequent use of force to be
lawful.
“We are satisfied that our staff made the
right decision to arrest this person for obstruction,”
says Acting Wellington District Commander Tracey
Thompson.
“The officers had good cause to suspect
that an offence had occurred and made the appropriate
decision to arrest the person.
“Our staff are faced
with challenging situations which require them to act
decisively.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Riot police this afternoon started pushing into the area of protest inside the grounds of Parliament, clearing tents around the bottom of the Parliamentary Library lawn. Loudspeaker messages continually told protestors that Parliament grounds are closed and people will be trespassed... More>>
The protest encampment at Parliament long ago ceased to have any rational purpose beyond perpetuating its own existence. Social media has already condemned the way the protesters have put their children in harm’s way, and used them as human shields to deter and impede the clearance operation. It is hard to see (a) how this can end without the use of substantial force and yet (b) how the Police have any alternative but to move the protest encampment off Parliament grounds and adjacent streets. It seems unlikely the protest will be ended for good today, but reportedly “considerable ground” has been made by the Police... More>>