Police Presence Remains In Wellington Following Operation
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to maintain a high visibility foot
presence around the Parliamentary grounds and neighbouring
streets, and today Wellingtonians are free to move
about.
There have been no significant updates
overnight following Police’s major pre-planned operation
yesterday to restore access within the protest area on
Parliament grounds.
Aitken Street, Molesworth Street,
and Kate Shepherd Lane remain blocked by concrete bollards
but Police expect to begin a removal phase from
tomorrow.
The area was generally quiet with a small
number of protesters located near the site, and Parliament
grounds remain closed.
Police had officers stationed
around the perimeters of the CBD area, monitoring the
grounds, however there are no issues to report.
Two
disorder-related arrests were made overnight, taking the
total number of arrests in relation to the pre-planned
operation to 89.
There have been no further injuries
to staff overnight, with seven in hospital overnight with
non-life threatening injuries.
Wellington residents
can expect to see Police reassurance patrols as they come
into the central business district this morning, allowing
them to return with confidence.
Police would once
again like to thank the Wellington community for the support
shown to our staff and for their patience with the
disruption to our
city.
