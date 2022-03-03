Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Presence Remains In Wellington Following Operation

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to maintain a high visibility foot presence around the Parliamentary grounds and neighbouring streets, and today Wellingtonians are free to move about.

There have been no significant updates overnight following Police’s major pre-planned operation yesterday to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds.

Aitken Street, Molesworth Street, and Kate Shepherd Lane remain blocked by concrete bollards but Police expect to begin a removal phase from tomorrow.

The area was generally quiet with a small number of protesters located near the site, and Parliament grounds remain closed.

Police had officers stationed around the perimeters of the CBD area, monitoring the grounds, however there are no issues to report.

Two disorder-related arrests were made overnight, taking the total number of arrests in relation to the pre-planned operation to 89.

There have been no further injuries to staff overnight, with seven in hospital overnight with non-life threatening injuries.

Wellington residents can expect to see Police reassurance patrols as they come into the central business district this morning, allowing them to return with confidence.

Police would once again like to thank the Wellington community for the support shown to our staff and for their patience with the disruption to our city.

