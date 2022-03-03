Let’s Clean Up Parliament – Sustainably
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Sustainabilty Trust
There’s no denying that the clean-up of Parliament
Grounds following the protest is a huge job, and
Sustainability Trust wants to offer a helping hand to clean
up in an environmentally-friendly way.
CEO Georgie
Ferrari said “When we restore Parliament Grounds to be a
safe space for everyone, let’s protect Pōneke by ensuring
that any non-hazardous materials are
recycled.”
Sustainability Trust already runs a
monthly community clean to keep the streets of Welly
waste-free, and they want to bring that mahi and knowledge
to the Parliament Grounds clean-up.
“We want to let
NZ Police, Wellington City Council and the organisers of The
Big Clean-Up know that we are ready and willing to sort the
rubbish from the recyclables. Everything we do at
Sustainability Trust is about reducing impact on the
environment and giving back to the Wellington community”
said Georgie.
Sustainability Manager Polly Griffiths
said “With the Southern Landfill rapidly running out of
space we want Wellington to become a zero waste city. Rather
than seeing what has been left as trash, we can look for
opportunities to reuse and recycle, recovering resources to
benefit our community.”
“Wellingtonians love their
city and their community and we want to ensure that aroha is
carried through to the clean-up by recycling as much of the
rubbish as we can” Polly
concluded.
