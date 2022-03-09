Positive Growth For Porirua

Porirua is shrugging off the effects of Covid and lockdowns, with a strong December quarter for the local economy built on new businesses, jobs, building, tourism and spending.

According to the latest report from economic monitoring organisation Infometrics, in the last three months of 2021 Porirua’s local economy grew by 7.6 per cent, outperforming the national average of 5.5 per cent.

The Eftpos machines in businesses have been working overtime, as consumer spending was up 10.1 per cent, double the national average. This has been one of the main drivers for growth in the city.

Figures also show there are more jobs for Porirua residents, with employment rising 3 per cent, compared to 1.8 per cent across the region and a similar 1.7 per cent nationally. A 3 per cent rise means nearly 29,000 Porirua residents are employed - the other side of the coin shows the city’s unemployment sits at 4.1 per cent, a 10-year low.

Tourism spending in Porirua is also on the up, rising 10.9 per cent from the same time last year, while building work continues apace - 146 new residential building consents were issued in Porirua in the December 2021 quarter, compared with 94 in the same quarter last year.

The trends upward are incredibly pleasing, says the city’s mayor, Anita Baker.

"These are challenging times for our business owners but many have shown impressive resilience," she says.

"We’re seeing a lot of positive stories around Porirua and if we continue to support local, it bodes well as we look forward to one day coming out of this pandemic."

New businesses include Thai eatery Aroy, Abandoned Brewery, FS Cycles, Beer Engine and Sushil's Musclechef Kitchen & Café.

Tim Ward, founder of Abandoned Brewery, says he was looking forward to kicking off in the city.

"When I read the latest Infometrics data, I had to open up in Porirua!" he says.

