Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Nelson

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy.

Enquiries are underway into the unexplained death of a 56-year-old man located deceased at a rural property in Hope today.

Tasman Police arrived at the property on Edens Road at 7.30am. A scene examination is being carried out by Police and enquiries are being made to establish the circumstances that led to the death.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

