Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Nelson
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony
McCoy.
Enquiries are underway into the unexplained
death of a 56-year-old man located deceased at a rural
property in Hope today.
Tasman Police arrived at the
property on Edens Road at 7.30am. A scene examination is
being carried out by Police and enquiries are being made to
establish the circumstances that led to the
death.
Anyone who may have information that could help
the investigation team should call 105 and refer to case
number 220309/6803.
You can also share information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD... More>>